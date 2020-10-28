World Shorts | Athens | October 29 & 30

The French Institute is hosting a celebration of short films featuring a selection of 28 entries by 31 directors from 25 countries whose respective academies contributed work to the festival. Titled Golden Nights and taking place on October 29 and 30, the event is organized in cooperation with France’s César Academy, the institution responsible for the acclaimed annual film awards. The program includes entries from Quebec all the way to Taiwan and from Senegal and Brazil to Sweden and the UK. Admission to all screenings, which start at 5 p.m. on both days – is free of charge but seating is limited and must be reserved in advance.

French Institute, 31 Sina, Kolonaki,

tel 210.339.8600, ifa.gr