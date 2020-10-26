Police record 179 curfew violations in Attica

The Hellenic Police (ELAS) said on Monday that they had conducted a total of 49,206 inspections for compliance with measures put in place by authorities to curb the spread of the coronavirus on Sunday, recording hundreds of violations.



More specifically, ELAS officers registered 1,106 violations of rules stipulating the mandatory use of face masks in public areas and 260 violations of a public curfew between 12.30 a.m. and 5 a.m.



Of the curfew violations, 179 were recorded in Attica and 31 in Thessaloniki.



In addition, 16 businesses were found to have violated regulations regarding their operation, such as the mandatory use of masks by staff or the required distance between tables. Four businesses – in Attica, the Peloponnese, Central Macedonia and Thessaly – were fined 10,000 euros each and ordered to close for three days.