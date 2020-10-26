BOX starts partnership with Masoutis and Kritikos

BOX, the online food order service of leading telecommunications company Cosmote, is launching its cooperation with supermarket chains Masoutis and Kritikos, for the first time offering consumers the opportunity to order all of the products stocked by those retailers with delivery in some cases on the same day. This means over 10,000 product codes from each chain are now available for delivery in more than 50 cities across Greece.

Furthermore, consumers can enjoy a combination of the privileges that using BOX offers with the benefits from the customer reward programs and special offers of the Masoutis and Kritikos chains.

“Having over 5,000 partners across the country today, BOX continues its dynamic course in the Greek market, by taking its next step in online orders and supermarket product distribution,” stated Panagiotis Gavriilidis, chief marketing officer of the consumer segment at the OTE Group.

“Digital expansion and the health crisis have accelerated the advance of food delivery in Greece across all product categories. It is quite revealing that orders via BOX have doubled since the lockdown period. More cooperations with food retailers will follow,” added Gavriilidis.