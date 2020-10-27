Rapid Covid tests in west Athens suburb turn up 31 positives

Thirty-one people from a sample of 989 residents in the western Athens suburb of Peristeri tested positive for the novel coronavirus in a rapid testing operation carried out on Monday.

The tests were carried out by a mobile unit of the National Organization for Public Health (EODY), which has been dispatching Covid-19 testing teams to different parts of the Greek capital to carry out free swabs on residents and passersby.

According to an announcement from EODY on Monday night, of the 989 samples collected outside Peristeri Town Hall over the course of the day, 31 came back positive. Of these, 17 concerned women women and 14 men.

The average age of those who tested positive for Covid-19 was 35 years old.