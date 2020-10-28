BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
BUSINESS

T-bill rate drops into deeper negative territory

TAGS: Markets

The Public Debt Management Agency (PDMA) announced on Tuesday it successfully auctioned six-month treasury bills at a historic low interest rate of minus 0.12%.

The 26-week T-bill auction was originally planned to fetch 625 million euros.

However, the major buying interest from investors, which came to a total bid amount of €1.062 billion, led to the PDMA raising €812.5 million.

On top of that, primary dealers can additionally submit non-competitive bids up to 30% of the amount initially auctioned until Thursday noon, so that the sum will add up to exactly €1 billion.

In the previous auction of six-month T-bills Greece had achieved an interest rate of -0.10%.

The settlement date for Tuesday’s transaction is this Friday.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.