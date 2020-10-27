ATHEX: Mixed day on bourse as banks slide

After a mixed trading day on the bourse, the banks index dropped to a new all-time low on Tuesday on concerns about Piraeus Bank, dragging with it the blue chip index and the benchmark, although smaller stocks rebounded after Monday’s drop with winners outnumbering losers by the smallest of margins.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 595.16 points, shedding 0.14% from Monday’s 595.97 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.39% to close at 1,397.27 points.

The banks index fell 0.48%, as National dropped 1.27%, Eurobank slipped 0.33% and Alpha eased 0.21%. Following its 24.5% slump on Monday, Piraeus edged up 0.14% on Tuesday.

Aegean Air decreased 5.63%, OPAP shrank 4.10% and Coca-Cola conceded 3.92%, while Viohalco improved 3.26%.

In total 45 stocks recorded gains, 44 took losses and 14 were unchanged.



Turnover amounted to 39.4 million euros, down from Monday’s €69 million.

The Greek bourse will be closed on Wednesday due to the national holiday and reopen on Thursday morning.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange advanced 0.77% to close at 43.36 points.