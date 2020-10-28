PM visits submarine

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited the crew of submarine “Katsonis” on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of Greece's entry into World War II.

“I had the pleasure to be in Souda and talk to the crew of the submarine 'KATSONIS'. On behalf of all Greeks, I conveyed our gratitude and our warm thanks for their high degree of operational readiness, which they proved in action in recent months,” he tweeted.