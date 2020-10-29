Random testing in Thessaloniki turns up some 50 positives

[Dimitris Tosidis/ANA-MPA]

About 50 out of around 1,100 rapid antigen tests conducted randomly in the northern city of Thessaloniki on Thursday came back positive for coronavirus, the head of the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) said.

The tests are part of a campaign to establish the spread of the virus in big cities.

Long queues formed on Thessaloniki’s waterfront promenade (Nea Paralia) of people waiting to get tested.

“We will keep testing to have a better picture of the epidemiological situation in Thessaloniki,” said EODY head Panagiotis Arkoumaneas after a meeting with city mayor Konstantinos Zervas.