Athens bar fined €5,000 for breaking curfew

Greek authorities have stepped up inspections to check compliance with measures put in place by authorities to curb the spread of the coronavirus, with officers from Attica Police Headquarters (GADA) carrying out 19,986 inspections on Wednesday in Attica alone, police said on Thursday.



Officers registered a total of 438 violations of rules stipulating the mandatory use of face masks in public areas and 91 violations of a public curfew between 12.30 a.m. and 5 a.m.



Inspections continued on bars and restaurants, with a café-bar in Athens fined 5,000 euros and forced to close for three days for operating beyond the midnight curfew.



Similar checks are being carried out in all regions where nighttime curfews and the mandatory use of face masks have been imposed to contain the spread of the virus.