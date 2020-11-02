Beethoven on Piano | Athens | November 5

Soloists Christos Papageorgiou, Charalambos Angelopoulos (piano), Iason Keramidis (violin) and Angelos Liakakis (violoncello) join the Greek National Opera (GNO) orchestra under the baton of Ondrej Olos for a concert dedicated to the 250th anniversary of Beethoven’s birth. The program will consist of his Piano Concerto No. 6 in D major, and the Triple concerto for violin, cello, piano and orchestra in C major. The performance starts at 8 p.m. at the GNO’s Alternative Stage at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC). Seating is restricted because of health regulations and can be booked online at nationalopera.gr.



SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea,

box office tel 213.088.5700