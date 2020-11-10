WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
WHAT'S ON

Thessaloniki Film Fest | Online | To November 15

TAGS: Film, Festival

Due to Health Ministry restrictions, the annual Thessaloniki International Film Festival is going online this year and forgoing its usual crowd-drawing screenings and events at its flagship Olympia Cinema and the port city’s warehouse complex on the waterfront. Fans of the event will instead be able to watch the 170-plus films from all over the world that make up the program of its 61st edition online. For more details, go to filmfestival.gr.


 
