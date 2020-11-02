Jonas Kaufmann | Athens | November 6

[Gregor Hohenberg]

Acclaimed German tenor Jonas Kaufmann and Austrian pianist Helmut Deutsch take the stage at the Athens Concert Hall with a program titled “Selige Stunde,” inspired by the lied of Alexander von Zemlinsky. The evening will comprise a highly personal selection of romantic songs by Schubert, Brahms, Strauss, Mahler and other masters, including some of the artists’ favorite songs and lesser-known titles. Tickets range from 19 to 70 euros and the performance begins at 8.30 p.m.



Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias,

tel 210.728.2333, megaron.gr