Eight injured in Samos earthquake, old buildings damaged

Eight people were injured and numerous buildings were damaged after a strong 6.7-magnitude earthquake that struck off the northwestern coast of the eastern Aegean island of Samos on Friday afternoon.

Four of those hurt were being treated at the hospital the main town of Samos and the other four in a clinic in the second largest town, Karlovasi. According to information, their injuries are orthopaedic and not life threatening, Samos hospital manager Nikos Stefanis told state-run broadcaster ERT.

“There are injured [people], but they’re not serious. We have revokes the leaves of all hospital staff, which is on full alert. Some houses have fallen, but so far we have no information about people being trapped,” he added.

Most damages are found in old houses in the towns of Pythagorio, Karlovasi and Vathy.

Part of the Church of the Assumption of the Virgin Mary in Karlovasi has collapsed. Nobody was inside the building.

The island airport closed temporarily put is open again.

Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias is expected to arrive on the island where he will be briefed about the extend of the damages and coordinate the reconstruction effort.

The tremor also struck nearby Turkey especially hard with media reporting that at least five buildings have collapsed.