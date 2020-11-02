Maritime publisher Newsfront/Naftiliaki has teamed up with the Greek Marine Technical Managers Association (MARTECMA) for the Digital Greener Shipping Summit that is taking place on Tuesday.



With the objective of keeping executives abreast of developments in their search for a more efficient, cost-effective and environmentally friendly maritime industry, the online event will take a look at the future of Greek shipping in a panel discussion comprising prominent industry experts.



They will table a hugely diverse agenda of issues ranging from the recent challenges in European shipping policy and Greek shipmanagement to alternative sources of power, fuel matters, technologies and their impact on vessels’ design, cost and more.



The event begins at 11 a.m. and can be viewed at conference16.newsfront.gr.