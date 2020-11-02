Gov’t announces lockdowns for Thessaloniki, Serres

Authorities have announced a full lockdown for Thessaloniki and Serres in northern Greece for 14 days from Tuesday in a bid to stem a precipitous rise in Covid-19 infections.

During a press conference, government spokesman Stelios Petsas said that measures will also include a public curfew between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

People will have to send an SMS to leave home for work and health reasons.



Flights to and from Thessaloniki will also be suspended.