NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Gov’t announces lockdowns for Thessaloniki, Serres

TAGS: Coronavirus

Authorities have announced a full lockdown for Thessaloniki and Serres in northern Greece for 14 days from Tuesday in a bid to stem a precipitous rise in Covid-19 infections.

During a press conference, government spokesman Stelios Petsas said that measures will also include a public curfew between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

People will have to send an SMS to leave home for work and health reasons.

Flights to and from Thessaloniki will also be suspended.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.