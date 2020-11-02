Greek police continue Covid compliance checks

The Hellenic Police (ELAS) is continuing with its inspections to check compliance with restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus, with its officers carrying out 51,650 checks on Sunday.



Officers registered a total of 1,202 violations of rules stipulating the mandatory use of face masks in public areas and 278 violations of a public curfew between 12.30 and 5 a.m.



Of the face mask violations, 509 were in Attica, 172 in Central Macedonia and 128 in Thessaloniki, while 168 of the 278 violations of the nighttime public curfew were in the greater Athens area, with another 33 in Central Macedonia and another 21 in Thessaloniki.



Eighteen people were arrested for violating rules relating to the operating of businesses, such as permitting overcrowding, with five businesses being ordered to close – two in Attica and three in Central Macedonia.



Another three businesses were fined 10,000 euros each and forced to close for three days for operating beyond a 12.30 a.m. cutoff time for bars and restaurants.



ELAS has stepped up its inspections in Attica, northern Greece and other parts of the country where the virus has spiked in recent weeks.