Greek PM condemns Vienna shootings

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has offered condolences and expressed his solidarity with the people of Austria after the nation suffered a suspected Islamist extremist attack.

“Shocked by the horrific attacks in Vienna. I have conveyed to [Chancellor] Sebastian Kurz our full solidarity,” Mitsotakis tweeted.

“Our thoughts are with the people in Vienna and the authorities dealing with the situation. Our hearts, with the victims and their loved ones. Europe stands united against terror,” he added.



Three people died and at least 14 were wounded after several men with rifles opened fire at six different locations in the centre of Vienna, on Monday night.