Greek gov’t spokesman says a second national lockdown is possible

Greek government spokesman Stelios Petsas said a second nationwide lockdown was one possible step to curb the spread of the coronavirus, if a raft of new restrictions that came into effect Tuesday morning do not flatten a spike in infections.

“The measures will get stricter if we do not adhere to them,” Petsas told Skai radio on Tuesday.

The new restrictions include a midnight to 5 a.m. public curfew along with the mandatory use of face masks in all public areas.

On Monday, the government announced a full lockdown for both Thessaloniki and Serres in northern Greece – to apply for two weeks.

