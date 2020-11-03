NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Sakellaropoulou extends condolences over Vienna shootings

TAGS: Terrorism, Politics

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou has communicated with her Austrian counterpart Alexander Van der Bellen to extend her condolences over Monday’s Vienna shootings.

Appalled by the terrorist attacks in Vienna, I expressed to President Van der Bellen my condolences for the families of the victims and the Austrian people,” Sakellaropoulou said in a tweet.

“Europe stands united in the fight against terrorism and will spare no effort to safeguard our values and ideals,” she added.

An elderly man, an elderly lady, a young passerby and a waitress were the victims of what Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz Kurz called a “cold-blooded murder.”
 

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.