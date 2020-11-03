Sakellaropoulou extends condolences over Vienna shootings

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou has communicated with her Austrian counterpart Alexander Van der Bellen to extend her condolences over Monday’s Vienna shootings.

Appalled by the terrorist attacks in Vienna, I expressed to President Van der Bellen my condolences for the families of the victims and the Austrian people,” Sakellaropoulou said in a tweet.

“Europe stands united in the fight against terrorism and will spare no effort to safeguard our values and ideals,” she added.

An elderly man, an elderly lady, a young passerby and a waitress were the victims of what Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz Kurz called a “cold-blooded murder.”

