Greek judges want fewer court hearings

In a joint statement on Tuesday, the presidents of three judicial associations expressed their opposition to the prospect of Greek courts continuing to operate at full capacity during the period of increased restrictions imposed by the government to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The continued operation would put judicial officials, court workers and the general public at “serious risk,” the associations’ heads said and called on the government to “review its decisions.”



Otherwise, they said, the associations are prepared to exhaust “all means of collective action to ensure that logic prevails before it is too late.”



The appeal came a day after the country’s union of judges appealed to the government to restrict the number of trials at the country’s administrative courts to the very minimum for the duration of the second wave of the pandemic.