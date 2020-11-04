Quake-stricken islanders to be housed in containers

Containers for the temporary housing of the residents of Samos who were left homeless by last week’s destructive 6.7 magnitude earthquake are being transported to the areas of the eastern Aegean island where there is need for them, following a decision by Minister of Migration and Asylum Notis Mitarakis.

In a statement, the ministry said on Tuesday that containers from the Zervos migrant reception facility on Samos were being transferred to house the residents whose homes were deemed unsafe.

The ministry said it had so far provided 20 tents, 500 sleeping bags, 1,000 blankets and 265 beds to affected residents. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees sent 100 tents to the island.

A total of 300 buildings on the island have so far been found to be temporarily unsafe to live in during a series of inspections by civil engineers after Friday’s quake.