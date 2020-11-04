New measures aim to make public transport safer from virus

People wearing face masks are seen waiting at a bus stop in Athens on Tuesday, the first day of a month of new restrictions aimed at reversing a spike in coronavirus infections. According to new measures for public transport, entrance will be denied to any commuter trying to board a bus or metro carriage without wearing a mask. Also, a maximum capacity of 65 percent is to apply on all forms of public transport. An initiative involving the KTEL intercity bus service taking over routes outside the capital has allowed the Athens Urban Transport Organization to increase the frequency of busy services, easing overcrowding to an extent. [Yannis Kolesidis/ANA-MPA]