Dendias meets Schaeuble in Berlin
Regional issues and bilateral cooperation were in focus during talks between Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and Bundestag President Wolfgang Schaeuble in Berlin on Wednesday, the former said in a tweet.
No further details were immediately available about the meeting.
Dendias is expected to also meet with his German counterpart Heiko Maas.
Συνάντηση με τον Πρόεδρο του Γερμανικού Ομοσπονδιακού Κοινοβουλίου W.Schäuble. Συζητήσαμε για περιφερειακά θέματα και τη συνεργασία - I met with @Bundestag President W.Schäuble. Focus on regional issues & bilateral cooperation. pic.twitter.com/9w9XIOtD3G— Nikos Dendias (@NikosDendias) November 4, 2020