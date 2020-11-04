NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Dendias meets Schaeuble in Berlin

Regional issues and bilateral cooperation were in focus during talks between Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and Bundestag President Wolfgang Schaeuble in Berlin on Wednesday, the former said in a tweet.

No further details were immediately available about the meeting.

Dendias is expected to also meet with his German counterpart Heiko Maas.

