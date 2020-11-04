Police record 417 violations of nighttime curfew on Tuesday

The Hellenic Police (ELAS) have stepped up inspections to check compliance with restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus, with officers carrying out 45,617 checks on Tuesday.



Officers registered 1,741 violations of a regulation stipulating the mandatory use of face masks in all public areas and 417 violations of a nighttime curfew.



Since early August, 122 people have been arrested over a total of 1,222 such violations.



Overall ELAS has recorded 37,609 violations of measures put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus since early August.



Officers have intensified their checks in particular in Thessaloniki, which on Tuesday entered a full lockdown for two weeks, as well as in Attica, where a steady rise in cases has worried epidemiologists.