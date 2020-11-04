PM to announce new virus-related restrictions on Thursday

[Intime News]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is expected to announce extra restrictions on movement on Thursday in a televised briefing about developments with the coronavirus in the country.

Infectious diseases professor and member of the government's advisory committee on the virus, Sotiris Tsiodras, will participate in the briefing.

The statements will be made at noon.

Earlier on Wednesday, Mitsotakis chaired a virtual meeting with the expert committee to discuss the galloping rise in infections and the rising number of patients in intensive care units.