Greek T-bill sale achieves record low interest rate

Greece achieved a record low interest rate for a 13-week treasury bill auction on Wednesday, as it raised 812.5 million euros at a negative 0.20% interest.



The original issue of €625 million was more than twice oversubscribed, with bids at €1.344 billion and a coverage ratio of 2.10.



The settlement date is Friday.



The previous auction of three-month T-bills, on October 7, had secured an interest rate of -0.16%.