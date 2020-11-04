BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
BUSINESS

Greek T-bill sale achieves record low interest rate

TAGS: Markets

Greece achieved a record low interest rate for a 13-week treasury bill auction on Wednesday, as it raised 812.5 million euros at a negative 0.20% interest.

The original issue of €625 million was more than twice oversubscribed, with bids at €1.344 billion and a coverage ratio of 2.10.

The settlement date is Friday.

The previous auction of three-month T-bills, on October 7, had secured an interest rate of -0.16%.

