President calls for ‘more Europe’ on 70th anniversary of ECHR

[Intime News]

European citizens need to returned to the “inspired vision” of those who created the European Convention on Human Rights and work for “more Europe, not less,” President Katerina Sakellaropoulou said on Wednesday, in an event to mark ECHR’s 70th anniversary.

“In the face of the phobic and cunning voices calling for us to return to our national margins, because that is how we will supposedly face the inequalities and backwardness caused by an anarchic globalization, the answer is more Europe, not less; [it is] the strengthening and not the weakening of the rule of law; the resounding and present European community, and not the silent and inactive one,” she said

“This, I believe, is the deeper meaning and message of today's celebration: a return, with new terms and perspectives, to the inspired European vision of the fathers of the European Convention on Human Rights and the Council of Europe.”

The European Convention on Human Rights, signed in Rome on 4 November 1950, was the first instrument to crystallize and give binding effect to the rights set out in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.