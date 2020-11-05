ATHEX: Late buying boosts local stock index

Late buying in a number of blue chips during the closing auctions changed the fate of Thursday’s session at the Greek bourse, with the benchmark ending up with small gains on its fifth consecutive northbound day.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 590.16 points, adding 0.33% to Wednesday’s 588.24 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.11% to close at 1,387.50 points.

The banks index declined 1.28%, as National lost 2.64%, Alpha gave up 1.31% and Eurobank parted with 1.29%, while Piraeus advanced 2.91%. Sarantis grew 4.41%, OTE telecom earned 2.42% and Public Power Corporation increased 2.01%, as Fourlis fell 2.90%.

In total 34 stocks registered gains, 53 took losses and 26 remained unchanged. Turnover amounted to 41.6 million euros, up from Wednesday’s €31.9 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange dropped 1.47% to 43 points.