US supports diplomacy between Athens and Ankara

The United States “strongly supports” the Greek government's commitment to getting back to diplomacy in its relations with Turkey, US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt told the online Thessaloniki Summit on Thursday.

The top priority for the US, Germany and all of Greece's European Union partners is the revival of the exploratory talks and the US government is “working very hard” to support Mitsotakis in this direction, he said.

"I don’t think there are any two NATO allies who are more strongly aligned than Greece and the United States on the principle that, no matter what, we have to keep Turkey anchored in the West," he was quoted as saying by state-run news agency ANA-MPA.

“We have to find a way to reach out to the Turkish government and Turkish society to build opportunities for collaboration and to work together as NATO allies.”

Concerning the port of Alexandroupolis, the ambassador said its privatization has been the focus of the United States and welcomed the interest expressed by two American consortiums and the US Development Finance Corporation, which would involve American finance agencies.