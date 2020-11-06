Greeks and Russians faced off for the Euroleague this week scoring one win each, as Olympiakos defeated host Zenit on Thursday while Panathinaikos lost at home to CSKA Moscow on Friday.

Playing in front of as many as 2,300 fans at St Petersburg, in a rare game in front of people at the stands for Olympiakos, the Reds won 75-66 in a much-needed road victory.

The Greek visitors all but shut out their hosts in the second period with a partial 22-7 score, and strolled to a rather easy win from then on after a 41-27 half-time score.

They had Martin Hassan score 16 points and Shaquielle McKissic add another 10.

Olympiakos is now on a 4-3 record, while Panathinaikos has two wins in five games after succumbing in Athens to CSKA 89-83.

Following a balanced first period (24-24), the Russians ran away with the lead twice, first by 18 points and then by 17, but Panathinaikos came back to put pressure on its visitor as it tried to match its shooting rates.

However the Moscow giant always had the answer, dominating rebounds and committing no more than seven turnovers throughout the game, to impose themselves to the Greeks.

Nemanja Nedovic made 19 points for the Greens and Ioannis Papapetrou 13.