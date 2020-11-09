Egypt's al-Sisi to pay visit to Greece on Nov.11-12

[File photo]

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi will pay a two-day visit to Greece on Wednesday, during which he will meet with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and discuss bilateral issues and regional developments.

President Katerina Sakellaropoulou will welcome Sisi at the Presidential Mansion, after which the Egyptian leader will meet with Mitsotakis shortly before noon.

The two leaders will make statements to the press which will be live streamed.

Sakellaropoulou will hold an official dinner for Sisi on wednesday night and on Thursday, he will meet with Parliament Speaker Konstantinos Tasoulas.