Anti-mask protesters arrested in Syntagma

More than a dozen people have been indicted for inciting disobedience and violating measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.



More specifically, 14 people were detained by police for protesting against the lockdown on Sunday afternoon in Syntagma Square without wearing masks.



They appeared before a prosecutor on Monday and their trial was adjourned until Wednesday.



According to the Hellenic Police, the detainees were not wearing masks and had violated the lockdown restrictions.



For each of these violations, they were fined 300 euros and taken to the Syntagma Police Department, where a case was filed against them.