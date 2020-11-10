Supermarkets banned from selling many durables

Supermarkets are prohibited from selling durables likes books, clothing, footwear and electronic equipment for as long as restrictions on normal retail activity are in place, the Development Ministry has said.

Speaking on Skai TV on Tuesday, Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis said the decision came in response to concerns of unfair competition voiced during a meeting over the weekend with representatives by the Hellenic Confederation of Commerce and Entrepreneurship (ESEE).

Among other items, supermarkets are also banned from selling bed linen, carpets and household appliances like lighting fixtures or vacuum cleaners that are carried by specialized stores.

Georgiadis also said that Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is considering a request by bookshop owners to be allowed to operate during the three-week lockdown. They argue that most of them are very small businesses that cannot afford delivery services but can control entry into their premises or can set up a system of sidewalk service. They have also stressed the important role of in keeping people engaged and entertained during the lockdown.