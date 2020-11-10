PM tells Covid-19 teleconference next 10 days crucial for Greece

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday told a teleconference of leaders from other countries that have successfully dealt with the pandemic that the next 10 days will be crucial in flattening the curve of the second wave as a nationwide lockdown starts taking effect.

Speaking with the leaders of Australia, Austria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Israel and Norway – all countries that have been hailed for their handling of the health crisis so far – Mitsotakis stressed the importance of Monday’s announcement by pharmaceutical firm Pfizer that it is close to a vaccination and called for international cooperation in the distribution of jabs once they are widely available.

Explaining why the government decided to impose the three-week lockdown that began on Saturday, the Greek prime minister also briefed his counterparts on the aggressive surge of new cases and the pressure this has put on the national health system.

He said that the next 10 days will be “crucial” in demonstrating whether strict restrictions on social and economic activity are working.