Greek PM reiterates support for European course of Western Balkans

Greece’s commitment to the European perspective of the Western Balkans as outlined in the Thessaloniki Agenda was reiterated on Tuesday by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who participated in a teleconference of the leaders of the Berlin Process, co-chaired by Bulgaria and North Macedonia.

Mitsotakis stressed that the transformation of the Western Balkans into an area of ​​peace, stability, development and prosperity is important for both Greece and the European Union.



He also noted that the rule of law, respect for human rights and the rights of minorities, the strengthening of democratic institutions and compliance with the agreements are preconditions for the accession of the Western Balkan countries.



In this context, he pointed out that meeting the criteria of the enlargement process, including good-neighborly relations in accordance with international law, is crucial.