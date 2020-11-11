Pompeo to meet Ecumenical Patriarch in Istanbul

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel to Istanbul for a meeting with Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomaios, the State Department said in a statement.



According to the statement, talks will focus on “religious issues in Turkey and the region and to promote our strong stance on religious freedom around the world.”



The statement said Pompeo will also travel to France, Turkey, Georgia, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia November 13 - 23.