Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou (l) and her Egyptian counterpart President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi review the Greek Presidential guard before their meeting in Athens, Wednesday. The Egyptian President is on a two-day official visit in Greece. In her comments, Sakellaropoulou said the August accord defining maritime boundaries between Greece and Egypt was a “milestone” for bilateral relations as well as for the broader region.[Angelos Tzortzinis/AP]