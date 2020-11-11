Athens reacts to Turkish Navtex extending Oruc Reis activities

Athens on Wednesday condemned Turkey’s decision earlier in the day to issue a navigational telex (Navtex) for the continuation of survey activities of the Oruc Reis vessel in an area overlapping the Greek continental shelf in the Eastern Mediterranean through November 23.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said that the move is in violation of international law and “undermines peace and stability in the region.”

It said the decision causes further damage to any prospects for constructive dialogue between the two sides and called upon Turkey to cancel the unauthorized Navtex.

The ministry added that Athens will lodge a demarche with Turkish authorities over the notice, as well as inform Greece’s allies and partners about “Turkey’s continuing illegal behavior.”

