Fifty more ICU beds to open for Covid-19 in northern Greek hospitals

An additional 50 ICU beds will be made available in northern Greek hospitals for the treatment of Covid-19 patients between now and Sunday, Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias announced after a meeting on Wednesday with the heads of local health districts.

Specifically, six ICU beds will be added at AHEPA hospital, seven at Xanthi General Hospital, five at the University Hospital of Alexandroupolis, five at Serres Hospital, 15 at Ippokratio hospital in Thessaloniki, six at Giannitsa hospital and five at Gennimatas Hospital.

Kikilias also announced that all health districts will be able to transfer cases to neighbouring ones, if the need arises.

The minister said that 25 patients were intubated at AHEPA hospital over the last day and 86 Covid-19 patients were admitted.

[ANA-MPA]