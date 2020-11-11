Drug gang busted in Metaxourgeio

Police have released the identities of the members of the crime ring that trafficked and sold drugs in the area of ​​Metaxourgeio in central Athens.



The criminal organization was dismantled after a coordinated operation by the Hellenic Police (ELAS) in the area of ​​Metaxourgeio on November 3, which led to the arrest of eight people.



ELAS is looking for another six suspects.



All the members of the ring are foreign nationals.



The gang did most of their business on Iasonos, Kolokynthous and Kerameikou streets and hid the substances in trees, trash cans and flower beds and under parked vehicles and car canopies.



The gang was active on a daily basis dealing in heroin, cocaine and cannabis.



One of the arrested gang members is the owner of a local minimarket, from where he monitored police movements to inform his cohorts.



ELAS said it has released the identities of the gang members on the order of a prosecutor with the aim of protecting society as a whole as well as to find out if they had been involved in other criminal activity.