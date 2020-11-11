Archbishop Ieronymos self-isolating after contact with infected senior bishop

[Intime News]

Greece’s Archbishop Ieronymos and the members of the Holy Synod, are self-isolating after a senior bishop they came in contact with tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Ieronymos and the bishops have been tested and are waiting for the results, sources from the Archdiocese of Athens told Kathimerini.

The infected bishop, the Metropolitan of Kalavryta, Ieronymos, participated recently in a meeting of the Holy Synod, during which social distancing and health measures were maintained.