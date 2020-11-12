Turkey ready to discuss US concerns over Russian S-400s, says Akar

[AP]

Turkey is ready to discuss the concerns raised by the United States over its use of the Russian-made S-400 air defense system, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said Thursday, according to a report in the government-friendly Daily Sabah.

Ties between Turkey and the US have been under immense strain since last year when Ankara decided to acquire the Russian air defense system, prompting Washington to remove Turkey from its F-35 Lightning II jet program.

Akar also said his country “will use S-400 air defense systems the same way S-300 systems are used by some members within the NATO alliance,” according to Daily Sabah.