Anastasios moved to ICU, condition stable

TAGS: Coronavirus

A day after being diagnosed with Covid-19, Archbishop Anastasios of Albania was on Thursday moved to an intensive care unit (ICU) at Evangelismos hospital in Athens.

Doctors said Anastasios has mild symptoms of respiratory infection and low-grade fever. His condition was reported as stable and under control.
 

