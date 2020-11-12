Anastasios moved to ICU, condition stable
Doctors said Anastasios has mild symptoms of respiratory infection and low-grade fever. His condition was reported as stable and under control.
A day after being diagnosed with Covid-19, Archbishop Anastasios of Albania was on Thursday moved to an intensive care unit (ICU) at Evangelismos hospital in Athens.
