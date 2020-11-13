First phase of Tatoi restoration well under way

Liveried carriages are seen at the former royal summer residence in Tatoi, north of Athens, on Thursday, during a visit by Culture Minister Lina Mendoni. An ambitious project to secure and restore many of the estate’s buildings is proceeding according to schedule, said the Culture Ministry, which plans to complete initial repairs by May, before the project is put to tender. The restoration of its artifacts is also moving swiftly, centered on the task of emptying the old stables, which were packed with hundreds of crates containing household furnishings and appliances, among other valuable objects. Twelve carriages were discovered behind the crates. [InTime News/Pool]