The loss of a great Greek businessman

Theodoros Papalexopoulos, the entrepreneur who led Titan Cement to prosperity for five decades and presided over what is now known as the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV) from 1982 to 1988, passed away on Thursday at the age of 94.

He was also a founding member and honorary chairman of the Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE) and a founding member of the ALBA Graduate Business School.



He made a remarkable contribution to society and culture with his financial support to various initiatives.