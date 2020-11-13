NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Development Ministry to undertake restructuring of EAV

The Development and Investments Ministry will assume the restructuring plan for the overindebted, state-owned Hellenic Aerospace Industry (EAV), Minister Adonis Georgiadis said on Friday in a tweet.

Appending the relevant issue of the Government Gazette to his tweet, the minister thanked Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who green-lighted the proposal, "for his trust, in such a difficult and critical project for the economy and for defense."

 

