Development Ministry to undertake restructuring of EAV

[EAV]

The Development and Investments Ministry will assume the restructuring plan for the overindebted, state-owned Hellenic Aerospace Industry (EAV), Minister Adonis Georgiadis said on Friday in a tweet.

Appending the relevant issue of the Government Gazette to his tweet, the minister thanked Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who green-lighted the proposal, "for his trust, in such a difficult and critical project for the economy and for defense."