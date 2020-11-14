Authorities set up drive through testing units in Larissa, Xanthi

[ANA-MPA]

Mobile units from the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) are offering free, drive-through rapid antigen tests on Saturday in the cities of Larissa and Xanthi, in central and northern Greece, respectively.

The tests are conducted in Larissa’s covered market and opposite the AOX team stadium of Xanthi, near the Kosinthos Bridge.

Health authorities continue to ramp up testing around the country as infections, intubations and deaths have jumped in recent weeks.