Record 71 deaths from coronavirus

TAGS: Coronavirus

Greek health authorities reported a daily record 71 deaths from the new coronavirus Sunday.

There were also 1698 new confirmed cases, significantly lower than in recent days.

The total number of cases since the start of the pandemic is 74,205, with 1,106 deaths.

A record 392 patients are on ventilators and authorities are concerned over the rapid filling of intensive care units.

The country is now in its second lockdown and a 9pm to 5 am curfew is enforced.

[AP]

