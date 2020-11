Mobile units of the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) will on Monday conduct rapid antigen tests in Trikala and Tyrnavos in central Greece, on the Aegean island of Andros, in Kalamata in the Peloponnese, and in Xanthi in northern Greece, authorities said.

The total number of cases since the start of the pandemic stood at 74,205, with 1,106 deaths on Sunday.