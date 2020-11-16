Woman nabbed at Athens Airport with 345 grams of cocaine

A woman from Lithuania was arrested at Athens International Airport on Monday for trying to smuggle drugs into the country by swallowing 48 packages of cocaine.



The 39-year-old woman, who had swallowed a total of 345 grams, arrived in Athens on a journey that originated in Sao Paulo in Brazil.



She was investigated by authorities in the context of targeted controls to prevent the import of drugs into Greece from Latin American countries.



The woman was taken to the Athens Public Prosecutor’s Office.